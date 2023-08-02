Spurt in criminal activities in Bihar

Bihar has witnessed an increase in criminal activities across the state with four criminal incidents being reported in the last few days.

On Sunday, in Patna outskirt, at 10 p.m mobile snatchers fired on a Government Railway Police (GRP) team leaving one personnel injured. He was identified as Dilip Kumar.

GRP SHO Mukesh Kumar Singh said that the accused are members of Jatahu gang. The gang is active in the Bairam Chowk area.

“Our GRP team was patrolling on the Patna Gaya rail section. They were on platform number 2. After seeing the police team, the snatchers fired gunshots on the GRP team and one of the bullets hit Constable Dilip Kumar on his left hand. Three to four snatchers fired on the police team,” Singh said.