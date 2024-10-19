At least 18 die in India's Bihar state after drinking tainted liquor

India's Bihar state: At least 18 people have died and several more are in a hospital after consuming tainted liquor in India's eastern state of Bihar, a senior government official said Thursday.

The death toll is likely to rise, said the official, who did not want to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media about the matter.

Local police have arrested 22 people for their alleged involvement in the sale of tainted liquor in the state, which banned the sale and purchase of liquor in 2016.

Deaths from illegally produced alcohol, known locally as "hooch" or "country liquor," are a regular occurrence in India, where many cannot afford branded spirits.

News agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed a crying mother whose only son died after consuming the tainted liquor.

"He started vomiting and lost his eyesight,’’ she said. ‘’He has left behind his wife and son. We don't know what to do."VOA/SP