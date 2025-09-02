Vote theft vs illegal immigration in Bihar poll contest

Gandhi has dramatically escalated the political contest in Bihar by going for a 1,300 km long march over 16 days, dubbed as “Voter Adhikar Yatra (Voters’ Right March)”. The aim is to sensitise the voters on the alleged “vote theft” by the Election Commission of India in connivance with the ruling BJP.

The announcement of the SIR gave Gandhi the much-needed traction in Bihar, where his party, the Congress, had become relatively inconsequential in the elections over the years. In the last elections in 2020, the party won 19 seats in the 243 member assembly.

Gandhi is now trying to build on his earlier campaign demanding a caste census (now reluctantly conceded by the Modi government but advertising it as a government initiative) and is linking it to the assault on the rights of the disadvantaged castes.

During his Voter Adhikar Yatra, Gandhi, learning from his past experiences, is not fixated on a single-agenda defining his campaign. Instead, he is framing his narrative along local issues like unemployment, migration, price rise, difficulties of the farming community and the GST-related hardships of traders.

He then links them with Modi’s assault on democratic institutions, including the EC, and his pro-corporate policies to help his cronies.

The decision of the EC on the SIR in Bihar has come as a blessing in disguise to the Opposition alliance in the state, which had run out of steam unable to counter the broad, cohesive coalition of the NDA, topped with Modi’s demagoguery.

Despite incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s weakened leadership and indifferent health, the RJD, which is the fulcrum of Opposition parties in Bihar, has not been able to broaden its social base outside its Muslim-Yadav alliance.

Through the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Gandhi has given a needed extra push to the alliance. He has done this by linking the so-called vote theft with the eventual snatching of democratic rights and welfare benefits like free food and free houses from the Dalits, Extremely Backward Castes, OBCs and the minorities. The Opposition is expecting a replay of its campaign of “Constitution-and-reservation-in-danger” and the sentiments it evoked among the Dalits and OBCs during the parliamentary election of 2024.

The enthusiastic turnout at his public rallies suggests that slogans such as “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor (Vote Thief, Leave the Throne)” are resonating with the people at the moment. That is why SIR may turn out to be more than a routine exercise to revise the electoral rolls.

The intensive revision of the election rolls by itself is not unconstitutional, and the EC is entitled to conduct such a revision. However, the timeline of ninety days from June 25 to September 25 to complete the process is unusual given the fact that Bihar has a large number of migrant workers in different parts of the country. Those who are working in other states will find it difficult to complete the paperwork required to prove that they are genuine voters of Bihar.

The opposition parties allege that the EC is acting in a partisan manner under the BJP’s influence and is implementing the controversial National Register of Citizens through the back-door in Bihar.