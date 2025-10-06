Bihar Assembly Election 2025: ECI to Announce Polling Dates Today

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is to announce the schedule of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections in a press conference today, Monday, 6 October 2025.

The announcement is likely to be made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at 4pm. This follows a two-day review carried out by the ECI to evaluate the preparedness of the state to conduct polls. On Sunday, 5 October 2025, the CEC announced that 17 new initiatives are going to be carried out during the Bihar elections – some during polling, others while counting.

Other than the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), other poll processes have also been revised: election teams, including BLOs and staff, will receive double renumeration. EVMs will feature colour photographs of candidates. Stations will have phone deposit booths. And, importantly, 100% webcasting will be carried out in every booth.

The current term of the Bihar Assembly expires on 22 November 2025, so polls will have to be concluded before then. Effort is also being made to avoid overlap with Diwali and Chhath from 18 – 28 October 2025, important festivals in the state.

The election is expected to be a triangular contest between the NDA and UPA alliances, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. Currently, the NDA alliance, led by the BJP and JDU, holds 134 seats in the Assembly. The UPA’s ‘Mahagathbandhan’, led by the INC and RJD, holds 111 seats. Jan Suraaj is making its bedut.