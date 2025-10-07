'Six and eleven, NDA...': Lalu Yadav Taunts Nitish Govt after Bihar Poll dates Announcement

Patna, Oct 7: A day after the Election Commission announced polling dates for Bihar Assembly elections, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took potshots at the Nitish government, suggesting that the double-engine government in the state was staring at a departure from power.

Lalu Prasad Yadav took to social media and posted cryptic lines from his X handle, writing, "Chhah and Gyarah, NDA – Nau do gyarah” (Six and eleven, NDA nine two eleven).

Though the cryptic tweet doesn’t reveal much, this marks an escalation in his attack on the NDA government in Bihar. This is not the first time Lalu Prasad Yadav has targeted the Bihar government. He often takes sarcastic jibes at the double-engine government through social media posts.

In another post, the RJD chief accused the Nitish government of rampant corruption and breakdown of law and order under his watch.