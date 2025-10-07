2 Years Since the October 7 Attack : Hamas’ horrific attack on Israel — and Israel’s devastating response. Can peace still be achieved?

The assault targeted rural villages in the region, military bases, and border cities. Killing was indiscriminate – Civilians, police, and military – and destruction widespread – mostly spread across police and military buildings, but homes and businesses were hit as well. In total, 24 villages and two cities – Sderot and Ofakim – were attacked, in addition to two festivals and a beach party.

Hamas first hit a police station, killing all the personnel and cutting communications to delay military response. The terrorists proceeded to massacre people across villages and cities – bursting into homes, vehicles, and gatherings. They took over at least two army bases, commandeering tanks and other weapons.

One of the main targets of the operation was the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, an open-air music festival. Hamas terrorists surrounded the concert-goers as rockets burst overhead, firing into the crowd. This was the worst massacre of the day and has even been described as the worst in Israeli history. 364 civilians were killed and at least 40 taken hostage.

Hamas later revealed to have taken 250 hostages on October 7. Several reports since have documented Hamas’s use of hostages as human shields to deter Israeli forces from shooting at them.

Israel’s Response

In a bid to counter Hamas’s attack, Israel deployed its military, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Soldiers were sent to counter militants in cities and villages, while artillery raids were launched in border areas. Early on, helicopters fired indiscriminately at targets. The IDF had issued its ‘Hannibal Directive’ – a military procedure that necessitates the killing of enemies by any means necessary, including friendly fire. The IDF had issued a clear command that no militants should be allowed to return to Gaza, and no hostages should be taken, even if that meant killing the hostage. Several incidents of friendly fire were reported, with even some casualties from the Supernova music festival being attributed to the IDF. Many terrorists were killed, along with the hostages they were using as shields.