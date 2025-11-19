Nitish Kumar Set for Historic 10th Oath as Bihar CM on November 20

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time on November 20, 2025. Extensive preparations for the ceremony are underway at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. On November 18, the JD(U) chief reviewed the arrangements. The event will be held under tight security, with a complete ban on public entry into Gandhi Maidan until November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union ministers, and several NDA chief ministers are expected to attend. A large deployment of security personnel has already been made across the state capital and around the venue.
Meanwhile, intense lobbying within the NDA continues over cabinet formation and the crucial post of Assembly Speaker. Both the BJP and JD(U) have staked claim to the Speaker’s position, with JD(U)’s Vijay Choudhary and BJP’s Prem Kumar emerging as frontrunners. The new cabinet is likely to include 5–6 fresh faces, while allies LJP(RV), HAM-S, and RLM are expected to secure berths as well. In the outgoing assembly, BJP’s Nand Kishore Yadav served as Speaker and JD(U)’s Narendra Narayan Yadav as Deputy Speaker. Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation as head of the outgoing government on November 19, after which the assembly will be dissolved. The BJP and JD(U) will elect their legislature party leaders the same day.
The NDA returned to power with a resounding 202-seat majority in the 243-member House, where the BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4. Amid the shifting political landscape, the RJD is reviewing its performance, with Tejashwi Yadav being chosen as Legislature Party leader. The party also faced internal tensions after Rohini Acharya lashed out at critics who claimed she donated a “filthy kidney” to her father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.