Jaspal Singh: Bollywood’s Voice Lost in Transition

Slowly it was becoming evident that as Jaspal Singh's voice had become the voice of actor Sachin, he was not going to be used for any of the top actors of that period. Also keeping in consideration the type of films he was singing for, he did not get an opportunity to sing a variety of songs in his career. Eventually, actor Sachin's career also did not take off in a very big way as a hero and in the absence of any top music director willing to try his voice, Jaspal's career went towards a downward trend.