Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan urges to fight piracy, asks fans to watch movie in theatres

With just two days left for his film 'Pathaan' to hit the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged everyone to watch the action entertainer in theatres and fight piracy.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter, where he asked all his fans and followers to be a "soldier" in the film industry.

He wrote: "As #Pathaan fights for India, you too can be a soldier for our film industry to fight piracy! Watch #Pathaan from 25th Jan worldwide ONLY in theatres & say NO to PIRACY! The power is in your hands. Notify us at reportpiracy@yashrajfilms.com."