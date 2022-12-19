BJP leader says 'Won't let 'Pathaan' release in Bihar'

BJP leader Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul has threatened to stall the release of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starter film 'Pathaan' in Bihar.

The controversy around 'Pathaan' was triggered after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to a song from the film titled 'Besharam Rang', claiming that it hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Mishra said the way the colors saffron and green have been used in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.