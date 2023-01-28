Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie shows a drop, earnings cross the 300 crore mark

The total worldwide collection on Day 3 was a whopping Rs 90 crore worldwide gross box office.

The total India GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crores gross and the total overseas collection is at Rs 112 crore gross.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said: "It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film."

"'Pathaan' has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic."

'Pathaan', is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. (KB/IANS)