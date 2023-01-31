Happy Birthday, Preity Zinta! Top 5 movies of the actor according to IMDb

Ten years before Deepika Padukone essayed the role of Naina Talwar in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and made the 'nerdy' look a fad among teenage girls, there was Naina Kapur (Preity Zinta); an introverted girl fighting her demons. Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) becomes a ray of hope but harbors a heartbreaking secret that changes her life forever.
The title 'Veera-Zaara', just like 'Romeo-Juliet', 'Shirin-Farhad', 'Heer-Ranjha' etc. has got a poetic and timeless aura of its own. It is a heartbreaking story of 'love' and 'war' which oscillates between India and Pakistan. Made after the Kargil War (1999), this movie was able to bridge some gaps between the two countries after the infamous conflict.
'Dil Chahta Hai' is a case study on its own. It is a story about three childhood friends who pave their way through love, friendship, and career in a post-liberalized India. This film was a breath of fresh air in Indian cinema.
Another coming-of-age movie, Lakshya is the story of a spoilt brat named Karan Sheirgill (Hrithik Roshan) who is confused about his life and career. His aimless attitude makes him lose his girlfriend Romila Dutta who walks away from his life to pursue her career in journalism. This makes Karan focus on his military career which takes him to the heights of Kargil.
Salaam Namaste is a modern tale of love and romance which questions life and responsibilities when it comes to relationships. Starring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, this film is remembered for its modern take on relationships and beautiful songs which make people feel nostalgic.