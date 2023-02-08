Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Karan Johar gets nostalgic as his 'student' gets married

All the 'students' of Bollywood filmmaker-producer Karan Johar have found their forever together and KJo can't be happier. While Varun Dhawan was the first to get married from the 'Student of the Year' tribe, followed by Alia Bhatt's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor last year, now Karan's third student Sidharth Malhotra too tied the nuptial knot with Kiara Advani.

Karan, who has nurtured their talents with his sense of Hindi cinema and market dynamics, and has been their constant pillar, took to his Instagram recently to pen a heartfelt note for Sid as he shared a picture from the wedding ceremony which shows Sid placing a peck on his wife's cheek.

"I met him a decade and a half ago. Silent, strong, and still so sensitive. I met her many years after..silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure," the note started.

"Then they met each other and I realized at that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family," it continued.

The filmmaker mentioned that he felt a sense of pride and love as he saw the couple who are so much in love with each other.

He concluded the note as he wrote: "As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse, felt the energy. I sat proud, elated, and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you, Sid. I love you, Kia. May today be your forever." (KB/IANS)