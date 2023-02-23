Akshay Kumar gives up his Canadian passport





During an interview in the first episode of the new season of "Seedhi Baat" on news channel Aajtak, Akshay said: "India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I'm fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything."



Unravelling how the whole Canadian passport scenario came into being, the "Bachchhan Paandey" superstar said: "I thought that 'bhai, my films are not working and one has to work'. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, 'Come here'. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits."



"My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada." (KB/IANS)