RRR in Oscars: Ram Charan spotted barefoot at the airport

Actor Ram Charan, who jetted off to the US for the Oscars from Hyderabad on Tuesday, was the cynosure of all eyes at the airport for a different reason.

Instead of the usually stylized gladrags that stars are clicked in at airports, the actor was seen walking barefoot dressed in a black kurta-pajama.

The Tollywood star is known for his devout nature and piety. He regularly observes the rituals associated with the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Devotees who embark on this pilgrimage are supposed to follow a pure and simple code of conduct, which includes walking barefoot and wearing black clothes.