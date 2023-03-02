YRF Spy Universe: SRK to shoot his cameo for 'Tiger 3' in April end

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returned with a bang with 'Pathaan' and charmed the audience with his bromance with Salman Khan in the now fan-favorite sequence from 'Pathaan', will show up in Salman's 'Tiger 3'. For the same, he has reserved seven days to shoot a massive action sequence.

The union of two of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema created hysteria as audiences loved their swagger and camaraderie on screen. This also signaled the birth of the now-fabled YRF spy-universe with SRK's Pathaan and Salman's Tiger, crossing paths.

As per a source, "SRK will shoot for seven days for 'Tiger 3' at the end of April in Mumbai."