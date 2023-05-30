Second 'Adipurush' track 'Ram Siya Ram' is high on emotions

After 'Jai Shri Ram', the makers of 'Adipurush' have unveiled 'Ram Siya Ram', or The Soul of Adipurush, song featuring lead stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.



The T-Series official handle released the single on social media, and it said: "The soul of Adipurush, Ram Siya Ram #RamSiyaRam full song out now -- #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June."



Penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla and composed and crooned by Sachet and Parampara Tandon. 'Ram Siya Ram' is a soulful track that celebrates the emotional bond between Lord Rama and Sita and also features a couple of intense and emotional dialogues.