OTT or theatre: 'Actor should not be worried about release platform', says Arshad Warsi

He further mentioned: "See, films and OTT are two different things altogether and they will always be different. I enjoy cinema and I enjoy OTT as well. If you enjoy your work and you are getting good work to do, I think one should not worry about where the work is getting released."



Talking about what made him to say yes to 'Asur' for his OTT debut, he said, "I loved the story. Actually, I loved many things about it. When I heard the idea of the show, I enjoyed it so much because I knew this will surely work with the Indian Audience. I found it interesting and that made me to say yes to it."



'Asur 2' is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and has 8 episodes. (IANS/NS)