Tiger Shroff: If you are disciplined well, your body will always listen to your mind

Carrera aims to widen its appeal among aspiring young customers and millennial groups that live by their own rules and approach life standing out from the crowd. With Tiger Shroff as the face of Carrera Prowl, the new collection incorporates the bold and unique sense of style of the wearers and will be extensively promoted via all channels to strengthen the brand presence across India.



Tiger Shroff speaks about his collaboration with IANSlife exclusively.



You are very disciplined be it your diet, fitness or work. As a youth icon do you feel millennials and Gen Z need to be more disciplined about their passions?



Tiger : I feel it's all about discipline, if you are disciplined well, your body will always listen to your mind, it's like boxer felling down after a punch but mind tells him to get up and fight and body listens.



When it comes to diet you are very strict about what You eat ... do you follow a nutritionist and what does your typical day of meals consist of?



Tiger : I am a bit finicky about my diet, I try to stick to it throughout the week, except for on Sundays, which is my cheat day. We should allow ourselves to indulge in with favourite junk meals.