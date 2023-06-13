‘The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma to play female superhero in upcoming international film

Actress Adah Sharma, who is basking in the success of her latest release 'The Kerala Story', is set to start working soon in an international production.



The actress will play the role of a female superhero in the film. When contacted, Adah confirmed the development but chose to keep the details under the wraps.



The actress said, "I've always found female superheroes very cool and all I can say is yes I'm playing one now and I can't wait to share more stuff about it soon. Action is a genre I really enjoy being part of."