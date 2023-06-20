AICWA requests PM Modi to ban 'Adipurush' for 'defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman'

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut.



On Tuesday the AICWA penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the subject line reading as "Request to immediately Ban on Adipurush Movie - THIS IS NOT OUR RAMAYAN."



The letter read: "All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiment's of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma."



The letter stated that Lord Ram is a God for everyone in India no matter which faith one comes from.



"This Movie Depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a Character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe."



The AICWA requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a Ban of Adipurush Screening in the Theatres and OT platforms in the Future."