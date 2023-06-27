Big B didn't count but 'gave money to a girl selling roses, wrapped in rough plastic paper

Megastar Big B detailed his encounter with a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ while selling roses. He said he did not count but gave some money to the ‘half drenched’ girl.

Big B took to his blog and shared: “… she stood there , a little one , half drenched in the heavy downpour a while before, a small bunch of red roses , worn out by rain and time , wrapped in rough paper plastic , moving from car window to car window at the traffic stop .. an expectation for the sale to feed herself and perhaps a few other small in her family .. on her soft weather worn face.”

The thespian then said that he called her after seeing her. “In a while as she got dis interested rebuttals from the cars ahead .. I was seeing her .. I beckoned her .. the Police cop car in security behind gave warning signals to her .. do not approach .. she backed off for a while .. then when she noticed I was calling her .. she expressed apprehension to both the Police and then the window on mine that I was lowering for her.”