'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', contestants are given an interesting task of face reading. Housemate Bebika Dhurve's task is all about face reading of four contestants -- Abhishek Malhan, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.



The task aims to release the jail contestants, namely Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika. Each contestant will have a unique challenge to face, and the contestant to complete it successfully will be released from jail.



Regarding Abhishek, Bebika shares her analysis, stating that he possesses a generous and kind-hearted nature.



However, she also pointed out that he tends to display a two-faced personality and she doesn't know which side to slap first.



Commenting on Abhishek's profession, Bebika says he is creative but steals others' content.