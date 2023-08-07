Salim Khan Never 'Imposed' Helen on Children, Reveals Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who was seen in the streaming series 'Tanaav', has spoken about the equation between his mother Salma Khan and step-mother Helen.

The actor, who is the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, also shared his thoughts about how Helen's arrival in the family shaped his childhood days.

Arbaaz said that his father Salim Khan never "imposed" Helen on his children, and Helen never tried to "separate" them from each other either.

Talking about the same, Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble: "My father never imposed Helen aunty on us. He knew that our mother was very important to us, and he had another woman in his life, but she had her own space. Helen aunty never tried to separate us either. She was just happy that there was somebody in her life who cared for her. She knew that he had his own family, his own wife, and kids, so she didn't want to disrupt that."

Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, who was a part of the screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, was married to Salma Khan before he tied the knot with Helen.

Salim and Salma are parents to Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira. Later they adopted Arpita.

Arbaaz also shared how his mom dealt with the presence of Helen in her husband's life.