Dharmendra Is ‘Stable and Recovering,’ Confirms Daughter Esha Deol; Dismisses False Death Rumours

His final film, Ikkis, will hit theatres in December this year.
Image of Sholay actor Dharmendra wearing his classic suit with a stripped tie. He is wearing brown shades. His one hand is on his chin.
Dharmendra was also known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood' [X]

Esha Deol actress and daughter of actor Dharmendra, has clarified the emerging news regarding her father’s death. She has provided updates on his health through her social media. She stated that the actor is currently in stable condition. In the post, she wrote,
"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering." She further wrote…


‘He-Man of Bollywood’ and Legendary Sholay Actor Dharmendra Dies

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra for some time now. He was reportedly admitted to the same hospital a week ago after experiencing breathlessness.

retro image of Dharmendra wearing a black suit.
He had done over 300 films in his career spanning decades.[X]

According to reports, the Sholay actor was placed in the ICU and was on ventilator support for close monitoring.

Dharmendra, more fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” had over 300 films to his credit. His career spanned decades, and he was part of popular cult-classic films, starting with his debut in 1960, Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere. Other prominent works include Sholay (1975), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), and Ayee Milan Ki Bela.

