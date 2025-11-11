Dharmendra Is ‘Stable and Recovering,’ Confirms Daughter Esha Deol; Dismisses False Death Rumours

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra for some time now. He was reportedly admitted to the same hospital a week ago after experiencing breathlessness.
According to reports, the Sholay actor was placed in the ICU and was on ventilator support for close monitoring.
Dharmendra, more fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” had over 300 films to his credit. His career spanned decades, and he was part of popular cult-classic films, starting with his debut in 1960, Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere. Other prominent works include Sholay (1975), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), and Ayee Milan Ki Bela.