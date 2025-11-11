Dharmendra Is ‘Stable and Recovering,’ Confirms Daughter Esha Deol; Dismisses False Death Rumours

According to reports, the Sholay actor was placed in the ICU and was on ventilator support for close monitoring.

Dharmendra, more fondly known as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” had over 300 films to his credit. His career spanned decades, and he was part of popular cult-classic films, starting with his debut in 1960, Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere. Other prominent works include Sholay (1975), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), and Ayee Milan Ki Bela.