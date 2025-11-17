Major Bollywood Names Surface in Dawood-Linked Drug Syndicate Case; Nora Fatehi Breaks Her Silence, Says ‘You Guys Tried to Destroy Me with LIES’

She further cautioned media outlets against using her name and image for clickbait. “It happened once before—you guys tried to destroy me with LIES, and it didn’t work. I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation, and use me as clickbait!” Nora added.

Other reported names include actress Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, director duo Abbas–Mustan, influencer Orry, and several others. Reports suggest that the syndicate busted by the ANC was allegedly run by wanted criminal and drug lord Salim Dola, who is believed to have operated the network from abroad. Dola has allegedly been involved in distributing drugs like Mephedrone (M-Cat) across multiple states and even internationally.

See Also: 9 Critical After 10 Stabbed in Train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 Suspects Arrested

Salim Dola’s son, Taher Dola was extradited in August 2025 from UAE. He has reportedly revealed significant details during interrogation. Taher has claimed that many rappers, actors, directors, and even relatives of Dawood attended the drug parties he organised.

Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who is an alleged close confidant of Salim Dola, has also come under the light in this recent probe. The remand papers submitted by the ANC before the Esplanade Court on 20 November, 2025 have put Shaikh under fire. According to the papers, Shaikh had hosted parties that were also attended by Alishah Parkar, son of the late Haseena Parkar.

Among the high-profile names, actress Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor have also been mentioned. The duo previously starred in the 2017 film Haseena Parkar, where they portrayed Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Haseena Parkar. Mumbai Police is expected to summon all the prominent individuals for further investigation.

[Rh]

Suggested Reading: