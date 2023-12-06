Writer's life is balance between how much to be in midst of everything and solitude to create: Geetanjali Shree

The Booker she won for the novel translated into English by Daisy Rockwell revolves around an elderly woman confronting depression who decides to visit Pakistan after several years of the partition has not only illuminated her work but also brought into focus the entire South Asian region.

Shree says, "How can I feel anything but good about it? After all, however much of a loner one might be, we all represent more than just our own single self. I carry my community, my world, my times, and society in me, and in a mysterious symbiotic umbilical cord link, we are made of whispers and echoes of each other. I am happy that through me, the light is shed on a larger world around me - it is my moment but also a collective one."

Mention the fact that the entire conversation is around 'Ret Samadhi' only, and a lot of her other important work (including 'Khali Jagah', 'Hamara Shehar Us Baras', 'Tirohit' and 'Yahan Hathi Rahate The') not getting the attention they deserve, and she asserts, "What is the attention one deserves? Who gets it? A mishmash of things, especially in today's world of hype and market, affects that. I have never been the sort of writer who stresses about how much or how little attention I am receiving. Readers must reach out and search out books, I am hardly going to spend my time beckoning them! Yes, 'Ret Samadhi' is in focus because Booker pointed that way. Serious readers know an award is recognition but does not 'birth' the author. I like to believe they are interested in the writer's entire oeuvre. 'Ret Samadhi' is enjoying its 'moment'. Lovers of literature will explore further, or else...their loss ...!"

For someone who prefers to stay away from social media, a space now being used quite aggressively by many writers and artists, Shree feels that the medium is a mixed blessing -- It has worked well for quick communication and relaying of ideas, and debates, but on the converse side also led to wile conversations and rumour-mongering.

"It has also often dumbed down debate and arrogated to itself the presumption that it is a reliable judge of quality and will make and break reputations. I prefer to keep far from it, much as I keep away from 'market' considerations as a guide to my writing life. Marketing is not of primacy to me and certainly not what I wish to expend my energies on.

"Of course, I am a creature of my times, caught in the winds that blow. So I cannot claim that market forces do not touch me, but I just do not concern myself with them. What happens and does not happen there is a dynamic of things not of my will or desire. I prefer it that way. The writer and her work belong to her time but - people aggressively in a market rat race forget this - importantly, also to a space and time that is beyond today and which is where Literature revels and resides. We can only do what we are doing sincerely and time and space will give us a slot. Or not," she adds.

However, she does say that encounters with readers can be most life-affirming for a writer. Citing an example of an emotional son who approached her during a literature festival and said her book was the last book his mother read, and after reading it she folded her hands together - he repeated her gesture. “I cannot exactly replicate it - and she said to him that she wants to meet this writer. It was sad and joyous to connect with her son and feel her humanity, appreciation, and presence. It certainly makes you grateful for the community you belong to and humbles you 'proudly' for a small joy you have been able to give.”

Even as debates rage on the role of a writer/artist about recording political and social scenarios of their times, and the observation that the divisiveness of Partition is not just a thing of the past, she believes that recording stories, all stories, is important, and they don't just belong to the present, but also to the past and the future that we imagine, want or fear.

"But it may not be a conscious agenda of the writer to record something. Rather her sensitivity, which hones her observation and intuition, takes her naturally along that way. Partition is a reality in North India. It continues to ramify into new and undesirable effects. I do not have to try to write about it. It is in my and our being. But partition is also a universal human experience and mostly a painful one. From which emanate innumerable stories which will continue to be told in all parts of the world," says Shree, who was recently in Chandigarh for 'Literati'.

The writer, who believes in 'discovering' the stories already fluttering inside her or in those around, intuition plays a huge role. However, she believes in intuition, not as some glorified super-human place, but rather a source in us, which is refined as we go along - by our locations of all kinds be it history, geography, autobiography, biographies, sensitivities, observations, imagination, aesthetic sense, even chance.

"I can hardly make an expert exhaustive list! I often quote Ustad Ali Akbar Khan on this - that when he starts he plays the sarod and soon the latter takes over and plays him. That is the beauty of artistic creation. Also, some of our deepest possibilities, both good and bad, lie in our subconscious, our entrails, if you will. A writer takes courage to discover those lights and darknesses, both.

"One is, of course, surprised at various points in the creative process - where did that come from? But that is precisely where that undefinable energy or breath lies, which enlivens a work of art," she says.