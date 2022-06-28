E-com platforms not publishing negative ratings/reviews in India: Report

More than one in two (58 percent) consumers complain that their negative product ratings and reviews are not being published by e-commerce platforms, a new report showed on Tuesday.

Only 23 percent of consumers said that their negative reviews or ratings on e-commerce sites were published as it is.

Nearly 65 percent of consumers found the product ratings on e-commerce sites to be positively biased, indicating that sellers may be influencing ratings for their products to attract consumers and platforms are not proactively acting in such situations.

About 90 percent of those surveyed said the e-commerce platforms should restrict low-rated products from sellers to be re-listed as another product, according to community social media platform LocalCircles.

"One of the top issues reported by consumers has been how sellers themselves, via friends and family networks and in some cases even via public relations and influencers get purchases organized which are designed just to rate and review the product highly," said the report.

Such a practice gives an initial positive rating and review boost for the seller's products while it misleads the consumers, it added.

The single biggest issue with e-commerce ratings and reviews is where a genuine, verified consumer review or rating is rejected by e-commerce platforms under the category of "it does not meet our norms for ratings and reviews".