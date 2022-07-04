Iron Pillar to raise $400 mn to Boost Indian tech startups

Leading investment company Iron Pillar, which backs tech startups in India, is reportedly raising nearly $400 million to further help boost the country's startup ecosystem, the media reported on Monday.

Iron Pillar provides growth capital to help Indian startups expand their global footprint.

According to Deal Street Asia, citing sources, the VC firm is in advanced talks with limited partners (LPs) to raise about $400 million in its second fund.

The VC firm has startups like FreshToHome, Uniphore, Curefoods, and others in its portfolio.

According to a recent report by Iron Pillar, India is likely to have more than 250 unicorns by 2025.

Iron Pillar closed its first, $90 million funds in 2018 and raised $45 million afterward for a top-up fund.