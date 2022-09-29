Ed-tech platform GUVI's majority stake acquired by IT giant HCL

IT major HCL on Thursday said it has acquired a majority stake in vernacular ed-tech platform GUVI -- one of the few companies in India to partner with Elon Musk's 'OpenAI' initiative -- for an undisclosed sum.

The IIT Madras and CIIE (IIM Ahmedabad) incubated startup offers technical courses such as web development, AI module, SQL, and various other courses created by industry experts in vernacular languages.

"Through this investment, the aim is to address the critical technical skill gap across enterprises," said Shikhar Malhotra, Director-HCL Corporation.