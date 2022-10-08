CM Pramod Sawant advocates industrial growth, invites investment in Goa

Stating that Goa prefers to encourage eco-friendly industries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called upon the investors to invest in the state and be partners in industrial growth.

Sawant was speaking after inaugurating the 'Invest-Goa 2022' summit. Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, state Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, and state IT Minister Rohan Khaunte were present on occasion, among others. Sawant said that Goa has the required logistics to set up ventures in the industrial area.