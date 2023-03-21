Amazon worsens 'tech gloom', 503 companies lay off 1.5 lakh employees





In January alone, close to 1 lakh tech employees lost jobs globally, dominated by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and others.



Companies in the US cut 77,770 jobs in February, compared to 1,02,943 in January, with technology companies continuing to lead the layoff race, cutting 21,387 jobs last month, accounting for 28 per cent of all cuts.



Last week, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to sack an additional 10,000 employees via several job cut rounds in the coming months.



The fresh cuts come just four months after he laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company, in November last year.



Zuckerberg said that after restructuring, Meta plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group.