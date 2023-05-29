India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited gets second hydro project in Nepal

India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited has received a permission to develop a second hydropower project in Nepal.



Currently, India's state-owned company is developing a 900-mw Arun -III hydroelectric project which is going to complete the construction work by 2024.



Now, the Investment Board Nepal (IBN) on Sunday approved the project development agreement (PDA) draft to be signed with India's state-owned SJVN to develop the 669-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydropower project in eastern Nepal which is based on the same river.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda, chaired the meeting.



The draft is due for approval by the Cabinet.



SJVN Arun-III Power Development Company (SAPDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), is developing the project on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis. SVJN is a joint-venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.