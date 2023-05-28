Kashmiri Pandits arrive in hundreds to keep tryst with Mata Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir

The colour of deity's spring water bears great significance for the devotees. It is generally believed that the colour of the spring water on the annual mela at Tullamulla foretells the events that follow in Kashmir.



Eye-witnesses say that the spring water was black in 1990 when insurgent violence forced local Pandits to migrate out of their homes and pushed local Muslims into unimaginable sufferings.



Authorities have made adequate arrangements of security, safe drinking water and healthcare during the Mela.



Last evening some devotees protested against inadequate arrangements. District magistrate (Ganderbal) and other officials later reached the temple shrine to ensure proper facilities.



The temple shrine complex has a number of majestic Chinar trees that provide shade to the devotees.



Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha visited the shrine two days earlier and offered prayers for peace and development of J&K and the rest of the country. (IANS/NS)