Amazon CEO says committed to invest $26 bn in India by 2030

E-commerce giant Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Saturday said that the company is committed to invest $26 billion in India by 2030, after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.



Amazon has invested about $11 billion in India so far and has plans to invest nearly $15 billion more by 2030.



"Productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed Amazon's commitment to invest $26 billion in India by 2030," Jassy tweeted after meeting PM Modi who concluded his three-day state visit to the US on Friday.



"Working together, we will support startups, create jobs, enable exports, and empower individuals and small businesses to compete globally," the Amazon CEO added.



India is a key market for Amazon, where it has invested over $6.5 billion in e-commerce in the last decade.