Top 5 Googled Consumer Durables Stocks in India

By Outreach Supramind

Consumer durables companies are involved in catering to the needs of end consumers for the products like television, refrigerator, washing machines, air conditioners, and other electric appliances. These products are considered consumer durables and with the change in technology, the purchases of these goods have become frequent.

In today’s blog, we will look at the top 5 most googled consumer durable stocks in India. These stocks present a good opportunity as the discretionary income of the households stands to rise.

1. Havells

Havells India is one of the fastest-growing electric equipment manufacturers and distributors. Its product mix includes Cables and Wires, Fans, Water Heaters, Industrial and Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgear, Modular switches, Luminaries, and others, serving Industrial and Domestic Sectors.

The company has well-known brands under its umbrella like Concord, Sylvania, Crabtree, Luminance, and Linolite. Havells has a strong network along with initiatives like Havells Galaxy – a one-stop solution for all needs.

● Havells India Share Price as of July: ₹1280+

● Market Cap: ₹847.83 billion

2. Voltas

Voltas Limited is India’s one of the leading project specialists and engineering solutions providers. The company has various segments under its operations, including Mechanical and Refrigeration solutions, Water Management and Treatment, Electro-Mechanical Projects, Services-Electrical, Construction Equipment, and others.

Voltas operates under the famous TATA brand and has a presence in India, Africa, and the Middle-east.

● Voltas Share Price as of July 2023: ₹760+

● Market Cap: ₹263.48 billion

3. Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies is well-known for Electronics Manufacturing along with cost-effective solutions and delivering high quality. Due to its robust manufacturing facilities, it is the largest manufacturer of LED TVs in India. The client includes TCL, One Plus, Samsung, Panasonic, Xiaomi, and others.

In addition to LED TVs, the company also manufactures lighting products for its well-known client group including Syska, Havells, Bajaj, Philips, and many more. Besides this, Dixon also manufactures mobile phones, security systems, and semi-automatic washing machines.

● Dixon Share Price as of July 2023: ₹4540+

● Market Cap: ₹270.86 billion

4. Crompton & Greaves

CG is one of the oldest brand legacy companies in this segment, with 90+ years of serving customers. The company operates under two business units: 1) Lighting 2) Electric Consumer Durables. The products are branded under the ‘Crompton’ name in India and overseas.

Crompton & Greaves manufactures and distribute Fans, Kitchen Appliances, Pumps for the agriculture sector, and Lights.

● Crompton and Greaves Share Price as of July 2023: ₹290+

● Market Cap: ₹187.14 billion

5. Whirlpool

Whirlpool India manufactures and markets some of the major home appliances in the country. The product portfolio includes Washing machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Air conditioners, and other small appliances. The company has a presence outside India and serves various ASEAN and SAARC markets.

Whirlpool is renowned for its quality of home appliances and after-sales service.

● Whirlpool Share Price as of July 2023: ₹1465+

● Market Cap: ₹185.83 billion

Conclusion

While the consumer durable industry is compounding at an exponential rate, fierce competition exists which encourages companies to be innovative and adaptive to consumer needs. With a stock market trading platform like Dhan, adding these stocks to your portfolio has become quite easy. Dhan offers you a user-friendly interface to purchase and sell stocks efficiently. So, what are you waiting for? (GP/PS)