40% of Employers Avoid Hiring Gen Z Workers, Survey Says

Both Connors and Diane Gayeski, a professor of strategic communications at Ithaca College in New York, agree that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth and maturity of recent college grads.

“Their senior year in high school was very disruptive. They didn't have the typical graduations, proms, parties, that sort of thing,” Gayeski says. “They typically were not able to work that summer before college. And even when they got into college, things like guest speakers, internships, study abroad — those kinds of things were really not available to them.”

The result, she says, is that students are less confident about their ability to engage in the working world.

“Part of college's ability to make students ready for their careers are the things that they experience outside the classroom, such as engaging with people who are different than they are, and being able to work on projects that are in the community, and engaging in internships. And all of that just didn't exist,” she says.

Thirty-eight percent of the employers surveyed say they avoid hiring recent college graduates in favor of older workers. And they’re willing to pay the older workers more or increase benefits like allowing more telework.

Nearly half of the employers say they’ve had to fire a recent college graduate. Sixty-three percent of employers say some of the recent college graduates they’ve hired can’t handle their workload; 61% say they are frequently late to work; 59% say they often miss deadlines, and 53% say the young, new workers are often late to meetings.

“They would have a much better chance managing their workload if they were in the office more,” Connors says, referring to how working from home part of the time might be setting young workers back. “These folks, they need mentorship to be able to learn and progress in their careers.”