Instacart and the Rockefeller Foundation Join the GW Global Food Institute Leadership Council

Food Institute Leadership Council:- The George Washington University and José Andrés, renowned chef and founder of the Global Food Institute (GFI) at GW, today announced Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation are members of the Institute’s Leadership Council.

The Leadership Council is a distinguished group of leaders and organizations dedicated to advancing sustainable and equitable food systems. With the addition of Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation, GFI aims to further scale its impact through collaborative efforts and visionary leadership, fostering positive change in the global food system.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, and The Rockefeller Foundation, a global philanthropic organization focused on promoting the well-being of humanity, bring a wealth of expertise and resources to the council. The involvement and support of both organizations will enhance GFI’s initiatives and expand its reach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Instacart and The Rockefeller Foundation to our Leadership Council,” said Stacy Dean, Carbonell Family Executive Director of the Global Food Institute. “Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the global food landscape. The participation of a leading multinational grocery technology company and a preeminent global philanthropic organization in the work of GFI is a testament to the importance of our mission and to their belief in GW as a partner.”

“Instacart is honored to be the first private sector company to join the George Washington University Global Food Institute’s Leadership Council to further advance our work increasing nutrition access and expanding food as medicine,” said Dani Dudeck, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Instacart. “We believe that bridging the gap between nutrition and health requires ambitious, collaborative action. By working with GFI and other partners on the council, we’ll drive research, innovation, and shape policies that build more sustainable and equitable food systems. Together, we’re committed to using the power of technology and public-private partnerships to ensure every person, in every community, has access to the food they need to nourish their families.”

"The Rockefeller Foundation is proud to be a founding partner of the Global Food Institute and a member of its Leadership Council. We share the Institute's commitment to transforming our food systems so they nourish people and planet alike—while developing the next generation of leaders at the intersection of food, climate, and social justice,” said Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation.

About the Global Food Institute at the George Washington University

Launched in May 2023, the Global Food Institute is dedicated to changing the world through the power of food, tackling global issues across three main pillars: policy, innovation and humanity. The Institute is committed to educating the next generation through the lens of food, building a hub of cross-disciplinary research and innovation, and convening a diverse array of food policy experts to inspire action and dialogue. To learn more, visit globalfoodinstitute.gwu.edu. Newswise/SP