India’s Organic Exports to Australia Surge, Create More Opportunities for Farmers

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) India’s organic exports to Australia reached $8.96 million in FY2024-25 with a total export volume of 2,781.58 metric tonnes, led by psyllium husk, coconut milk and rice, according to the government.

Both the countries have signed the Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) for organic products, which demonstrates the shared commitment of the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Arrangement (ECTA) and strengthens the strategic partnership between India and Australia.

The Mutual Recognition Arrangement covers organic products that are grown and processed in the jurisdictions of the participants, including unprocessed plant products, excluding seaweed, aquatic plants, and greenhouse crops, processed foods composed of one or more ingredients of plant origin and wine.

“The arrangement reflects the trust and confidence our two countries place in each other’s organic standards and certification systems. The MRA will simplify the compliance requirements and create new opportunities for the farmers and exporters,” said Commerce Ministry.