DIIs Pump Record Rs 6 Lakh Crore in Indian Stocks in 2025

New Delhi, Oct 15: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested a record Rs 6 lakh crore in Indian equities in calendar year 2025, marking the highest annual inflow since the BSE began maintaining data in 2007.

The strong domestic inflow offset the selling effect by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) during CY25, who pulled out $23.3 billion or over Rs 2 lakh crore from Indian equities, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data showed.

Net DII investment, comprising banks, DFIs, insurance companies, pension schemes, and mutual funds, surpassed Rs 5.26 lakh crore investment in CY24, highlighting growing domestic support for equities.

FPIs, however, invested Rs 49,590 crore in domestic equities via primary market and other routes in CY25.

Analysts forecasted the momentum to be sustained going ahead, largely due to SIP flows, which remain resilient even on a market decline. They said that unless a global shock causing a 30–40 per cent correction occurs, DII flows will surpass the 2025 levels in CY26.

Further, if the tariff concerns subside, global investors could eventually play catch-up, they indicated.