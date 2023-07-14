"Empowering Women Through Education: St. Ann's College For Women, Hyderabad."
Full name of the college/ Institution
St Anns College for Women
Mission of the Institute
Academic excellence, skill enhancement and value enrichment to help the girl student embark on life’s journey as an empowered woman.
Affiliated to which University?
Osmania university
Location of the institution (including state/province and country)
Hyderabad, Telangana India
Website link of the Institution
Email ID of the Institution
Phone number of the Institution
040 - 2351 3020
Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute
Nearest airport/big cities (and distance)
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport 26 kms approx
Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute.
St. Ann's College for Women in Hyderabad is a prestigious institution dedicated to empowering women through education. With a rich history spanning several decades, it has become a symbol of academic excellence. Established in 1983, St. Ann's College has a proud legacy of providing quality education to women, making it one of the oldest women's colleges in Hyderabad.
Campus Life.
College life at St. Ann's College for Women is a dynamic journey filled with growth. The college's library is a haven of knowledge, offering a vast collection of books, journals, and has very old to very new books. The lively canteen of St. Ann's College is a vibrant gathering spot where students enjoy delicious meals, share laughter, and build lifelong friendships.The food is delicious and the prices are very reasonable.
Campus Profile/St. Ann's College for Women/PS