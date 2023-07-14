Campus Profile: St. Ann's College For Women, Hyderabad
Campus Profile: St. Ann's College For Women, Hyderabad
Campus Profile

"Empowering Women Through Education: St. Ann's College For Women, Hyderabad."

St. Ann's College provides students with opportunities for personal and professional growth. It stands as a beacon of empowerment, nurturing young women to become leaders and change-makers in society.
Q

Full name of the college/ Institution

A

St Anns College for Women

Q

Mission of the Institute

A

Academic excellence, skill enhancement and value enrichment to help the girl student embark on life’s journey as an empowered woman.

Q

Affiliated to which University?

A

Osmania university

Q

Location of the institution (including state/province and country)

A

Hyderabad, Telangana India

Q

Website link of the Institution

A

http://www.stannscollegehyd.com/

Q

Email ID of the Institution

A

info@stannscollegehyd.com

Q

Phone number of the Institution

A

040 - 2351 3020

Q

Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute

A

https://www.linkedin.com/company/stannshyd/?originalSubdomain=in

Q

Nearest airport/big cities (and distance)

A

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport 26 kms approx

Q

Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute.

A

St. Ann's College for Women in Hyderabad is a prestigious institution dedicated to empowering women through education. With a rich history spanning several decades, it has become a symbol of academic excellence. Established in 1983, St. Ann's College has a proud legacy of providing quality education to women, making it one of the oldest women's colleges in Hyderabad.

Q

Campus Life.

A

College life at St. Ann's College for Women is a dynamic journey filled with growth. The college's library is a haven of knowledge, offering a vast collection of books, journals, and has very old to very new books. The lively canteen of St. Ann's College is a vibrant gathering spot where students enjoy delicious meals, share laughter, and build lifelong friendships.The food is delicious and the prices are very reasonable.

Campus Profile/St. Ann's College for Women/PS

education
Hyderabad
telangana
college
profile

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com