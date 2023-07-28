"A Century of Academic Excellence: Promotion"- Gargi College
Amidst a Century of Academic Excellence, Gargi College Promotes Progress. Embracing a Century of Academic Excellence, The College Champions the Pursuit of Knowledge.
Full name of the college/ Institution

Gargi College

Motto of the Institute

A century of academic excellence

Affiliated to which University?

University of Delhi

Location of the institution

Siri Fort Rd, Siri Fort Institutional Area, Siri Fort, New Delhi, Delhi 110049

Website link of the Institution

https://gargicollege.in/

Email ID of the Institution

gargicollege@gargi.du.ac.in

Phone number of the Institution

011 2649 4544

Twitter/Instagram/Linkedin/Facebook links of the institute

https://m.facebook.com/gargicollege

Nearest airport/big cities

Delhi Airport (DEL)

Courses offered (undergrad):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year:

It offers more than 45 courses and seats are approx 100

Courses offered (post graduate):
Name of the course:
Number of seats per year

More than 12 courses. Seats are decided according to the entrance test

Q

Some random/useful/interesting points/fun facts about the Institute: Please write as many details as possible. Personal opinion/perception can also be added as per your own or others'.

This college has excellent faculty. They organise various trips every year. This college is famous for annual fests held annually. This college is surrounded by many places to visit like botanical garden during your free time. You can engage yourself in sports activities in Siri sports complex.

Campus Life.

The library is very good. All kinds of books are available here. Arpana art gallery has a great collection. This college has different buildings for different courses. The playground of this college is very huge and many sports like tennis, basketball and football are offered here.

