Is It Possible to Beat Roulette Over Time?

By: Anna Melnikova

Roulette has become diverse, and as time goes by, new versions of roulette are being released monthly. This is because many software developers are coming up with new ideas and implementing them for online casinos. This was not the case when roulette was only played in the land-based casinos. Are you likely to beat roulette in the long run? Let’s find out in this review.

Some will say that it is only possible to win in roulette by stealing from the table when the dealer is not looking! This isn’t true as many people win at roulette. Auditors and gaming experts, through their analysis, conclude that the house always wins. There are some scenarios where you might gain an edge over the casino; let’s see whether you can beat the house.

Quitting When You Are Ahead

A roulette player will never play roulette and stop after winning once. They will always come again in the hope of winning more or trying out another strategy. Roulette is not like the lottery, where you win once and never come again to play. This means that the house will beat you in the long run. Since you are having fun playing roulette, you will always return to enjoy more and pass the time.

The Layout of the Wheel

The layout numbers for wagers in roulette are arranged in sequence, but this is not so for the wheel layout. The player wagers on a series of numbers, but this is not how they are arranged on the wheel. Random number generators make sure every spin and wager is random and fair in this age. When playing in a land-based casino, this technology is not available, making it hard to accredit that every spin is fair. Most roulette strategies are based on the layout of the wheel. All in all, no system will give the player an edge over the house.

Will the Numbers on the Roulette Wheel Give Me An Edge?

Some believe that they will have an advantage over the house by studying the numbers on the wheel and not the wheel’s layout. When playing at a land-based casino, you will notice when something is wrong with the wheel, and some numbers are being hit more than others. This way, you will adjust your wagers accordingly.

Another thing will be to look at how the dealer spins the ball. If you are observant enough, you will notice that the dealer spins the ball in a certain way unknowingly. This way, the ball might have a high probability of landing on specific numbers.

Track the wheel, and you might have the upper hand when playing. This is a strategy perfected by experienced players. Some say this works, but it is yet to be proven.

