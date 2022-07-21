Review of Linebet’s Official website

By: Leby

Linebet Review

Nowadays, it’s safe to say that Indian players absolutely love betting. However, as now we live in the era of modern technology, there are literally tons of bookies on the market, and choosing one that will suit your tastes and be safe to use proves to be difficult. This is why we have done careful research, and are proud to present to you Linebet!

Linebet it operating for almost 5 years now, and has never failed to impress its users. The bookie allows you to use one of 53 languages, and Hindi is included, of course. You can create an account by choosing 1 of the 4 registration methods, and while registering, you can choose INR as currency, which is really good. Each new player is given a Welcome Bonus of +100% up to INR 8000 on your first deposit, as well as other bonuses and promotions, which we will cover later.

The bookie provides Indian players with literally tons of betting opportunities. The Sports section lets you choose from over 50 different sports to choose from, including cricket, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, darts, chess, soccer, basketball, horse racing, eSports, and more. Each of the sports available at Linebet has bets in Live mode as well, and you will also be able to choose from a wide range of tournaments and leagues.

The Casino section will also not disappoint you at all, as there are over 100 different software providers like Pragmatic Play, SmartSoft Gaming, BetSoft, Felix Gaming, Fugaso, RedRake, and others, and all of them provide great casino games. You will be able to choose from games like Poker, Baccarat, Keno, TOTO, Bingo, Jackpot Games, Table Games, Drops & Wins, and much more, as well as use bonuses and promotions for the casino.