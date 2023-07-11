Shimla-Chandigarh highway reopens for traffic

The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway 5, which was blocked for over 12 hours after a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, was opened for traffic on Tuesday, police said.

The single-lane traffic movement on both sides of the Shimla-Chandigarh highway is being facilitated at Koti, Sanwara and Chakkimod, said HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police in a tweet.

A large portion of the highway was caved in near Chakkimod in Solan district.