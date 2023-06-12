Farmers block Kurukshetra-Delhi National Highway over MSP

After a mahapanchayat on Monday, farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra stopped the NH to Delhi with their tractors in a show of displeasure over the government's refusal to purchase sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP).

The farmers who were protesting made it to the national highway and demanded MSP for sunflower seed and other things. On the overpass close to Pipli in the Kurukshetra district, they had assembled.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was present during the mahapanchayat in addition to other significant farmer leaders, such as Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. He is one of the top wrestlers calling for action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI).