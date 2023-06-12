Farmers block Kurukshetra-Delhi National Highway over MSP

After a mahapanchayat on Monday, farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra stopped the NH to Delhi with their tractors in a show of displeasure over the government's refusal to purchase sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP).
The farmers who were protesting made it to the national highway and demanded MSP for sunflower seed and other things. On the overpass close to Pipli in the Kurukshetra district, they had assembled.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia was present during the mahapanchayat in addition to other significant farmer leaders, such as Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. He is one of the top wrestlers calling for action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI).
The Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway's traffic was hampered after the mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra.
The farmers who staged the protests said that the state government was not purchasing sunflower seeds at MSP and that they were therefore obliged to sell their crop to private buyers at a price of about Rs 4,000 per quintal as opposed to the MSP of Rs 6,400. They requested that the government purchase sunflower seeds at the MSP of Rs. 6,400 per quintal.
On June 6, the farmers in Kurukshetra blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway when their demands were not met. To clear the road, the cops then lathi-charged the mob.
Nine BKU (Charuni) leaders—including the president—were later detained on suspicion of rioting and unlawful assembly, among other offenses.