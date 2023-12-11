Walking against drugs:- Starting on December 10 from New Chandigarh, city-based author Khushwant Singh will undertake 'People's Walk Against Drugs' that will span 90 km, culminating in Nawanshahr district on December 15.

The impetus for this walk emerged after witnessing a video depicting two young deaths due to a drug overdose.

"The videos fueled the need for actionable change. It has become unbearable to witness so many young deaths due to drug addiction," says Singh.

Adding that it is paramount that civil society does more than just complain, he says the walk intends to make people step out of their comfort zones.

Covering nearly 15 km daily, Singh has called upon intellectuals, writers, veterans, artists, professionals and the general public to join him.

"The walk is not just a physical journey; it's a narrative-building exercise against drug abuse," he adds.

During his journey, the author will make pit stops and engage with people to stay away from drugs. IANS/SP