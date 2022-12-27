China's Covid-19 crisis continues, dead bodies left in homes as funeral parlors suffer staff shortage

By: Gu Ting for RFA Mandarin

Bodies were piling up in people's homes awaiting cremation across China, as funeral homes recruited more staff to transport the dead amid a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19 since the loosening of pandemic restrictions.

Mortuaries and funeral homes in Beijing have been overwhelmed in recent days with a weeks-long backlog of bodies awaiting cremation.

There was anecdotal evidence on Tuesday that a similar bottleneck is occurring across the country.

"The most terrifying thing is how many dead bodies are being left in their homes for a day, two days, three days, even six or seven days," a Shanghai-based business owner surnamed Fang said.

She said her friend’s cousin died at home. "He was already dead by the time the ambulance came, so they had to leave him there."

"You have to line up at the crematoriums to get your number [to book a slot], and there are a lot of people in queues there at 4.30 a.m.," Fang said. "I called the crematorium the next day and they said I wouldn't even be able to get a number for two days; that it had been suspended."

"A lot of dead bodies are being left in their homes for four, five, even seven days," she said.

250 million people may be infected

China's National Health Commission has announced it will no longer be publishing daily COVID-19 infection figures, as the virus rips through the population with the abandonment of rolling lockdowns, mass tracking of citizens and compulsory testing.

A leaked ministerial document dated Dec. 20 -- which analysts said was likely the result of computer modeling in the absence of widespread testing -- said around 250 million people may now be infected with COVID-19 following the lifting of control measures.

Nobody in Beijing is currently allowed to transport the remains of their dead relatives to funeral homes, but must wait for them to be picked up by funeral home staff, the official told RFA on condition of anonymity on Monday.