Hong Kong's Gloomy Year Featured COVID Lockdowns, Jailings

By: Tommy Walker

Hong Kong has faced another year of gloom as the city struggles to overcome its pandemic and political woes.

Self-proclaimed as "Asia's World City," the Chinese territory has effectively been globally isolated for three years because of the pandemic, while facing a record population decline and a continued crackdown under the Beijing-imposed national security law.

National security cases

Three-and-a-half years on, the effects of Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests remain palpable. Authorities have arrested hundreds for violating the draconian National Security Law passed in response to the political uprising, with at least 27 people jailed for violating the law in 2022 alone.

Some were convicted of sedition offenses, including publishers of children's books and student activists. Many other pro-democracy activists remain in pre-trial detention.

One of those is Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, who has been in custody since December 2020 on charges including "foreign collusion." If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

Lai's trial was set to commence this month but was postponed until 2023 as Beijing decides whether a foreign lawyer can represent Lai.