China Update: Communist regime's crackdown on press freedom sparks exodus of journalists from Hong Kong

By: Fong Tak Ho

As ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping lauded his government for bringing "order from chaos" with a citywide crackdown on dissent in the wake of the 2019 protest movement, an international journalists' group said press freedom has been "gutted" in the former British colony.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said it was deeply concerned at the "gutting" of independent media and press freedom in Hong Kong, and called on governments worldwide to put pressure on the authorities to uphold freedom of speech in the city.

"The IFJ and its affiliates have watched the dramatic collapse of press freedom and independent media in Hong Kong over the past two years since Beijing imposed its so-called national security law," the group said, citing the closure of at least 12 independent news organizations including the Apple Daily newspaper since the national security law took effect on July 1, 2020.

"Many media workers and activists [have been] arrested, threatened and imprisoned amid a brutal crackdown on civil society and the media," the group said.

Its report, titled "The Story That Won’t Be Silenced: Hong Kong Freedom of Expression Report," accuses the Hong Kong authorities of "weaponizing" the law to take down the city's free and independent media, targeting journalists under the national security law and colonial-era sedition laws.

The report, which used to be published annually by the Hong Kong Journalists' Association (HKJA), describes an "urgent situation facing journalists in Hong Kong" and calls on governments to offer more visa programs to help them leave the city and live overseas.

It said that while Hong Kong journalists and news outlets are reestablishing themselves overseas, where they can write and comment free from political reprisals, the exodus has left the city with a lack of independent, on-the-ground reporting, making it harder for the international community to know what is going on there.

"Many journalists who have dedicated their lives to the ideals of press freedom and the people’s right to know have been forced to flee, self-censor or submit to years in prison for simply doing their job," the report said.

"The irony is not lost on anyone that [this] annual report can no longer be published inside Hong Kong," it said.